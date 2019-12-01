All apartments in Lowes Island
20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE
20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE

20896 Butterwood Falls Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20896 Butterwood Falls Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom with 3.5 bathrooms town home walking distance to the Great Falls Shopping Center. This well lit town home has a spacious layout w/3 finished levels. Open floor plan with a large kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, an island and a deck off the breakfast room. Spacious bedrooms on top and a huge walk out basement in the basement with a bedroom and a full bathroom. Less than 30 mins to Tysons. 15 mins to Reston and Dulles Airport. A clean town home with lots of parking space. Must See Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have any available units?
20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have?
Some of 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

