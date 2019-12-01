20896 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom with 3.5 bathrooms town home walking distance to the Great Falls Shopping Center. This well lit town home has a spacious layout w/3 finished levels. Open floor plan with a large kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, an island and a deck off the breakfast room. Spacious bedrooms on top and a huge walk out basement in the basement with a bedroom and a full bathroom. Less than 30 mins to Tysons. 15 mins to Reston and Dulles Airport. A clean town home with lots of parking space. Must See Today.