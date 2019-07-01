All apartments in Lowes Island
20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace
20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace

20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open and airy townhome in the heart of Sterling! This gorgeous home has three levels of living space with room for everybody and everything. The comfortable living room is open to the dining area and beautifully appointed kitchen with its granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances. Entertaining is a breeze inside and out on the main floor deck. Cozy up to the fireplace or do a little work at the lovely built in desk with abundant shelving. Downstairs in the basement you'll find a large bonus space and full bath, with access to the covered back patio. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, including spacious master retreat. Excellent community amenities include pool, playground, community center and more! Located close to major commuter routes, merchants, restaurants and entertainment venues. Dogs ok with owner approval; no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have any available units?
20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have?
Some of 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace offer parking?
No, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace has a pool.
Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have accessible units?
No, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace has units with air conditioning.
