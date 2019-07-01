20890 Butterwood Falls Terrace

Amenities

Open and airy townhome in the heart of Sterling! This gorgeous home has three levels of living space with room for everybody and everything. The comfortable living room is open to the dining area and beautifully appointed kitchen with its granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances. Entertaining is a breeze inside and out on the main floor deck. Cozy up to the fireplace or do a little work at the lovely built in desk with abundant shelving. Downstairs in the basement you'll find a large bonus space and full bath, with access to the covered back patio. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, including spacious master retreat. Excellent community amenities include pool, playground, community center and more! Located close to major commuter routes, merchants, restaurants and entertainment venues. Dogs ok with owner approval; no cats.