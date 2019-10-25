All apartments in Lowes Island
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE

20846 Butterwood Falls Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20846 Butterwood Falls Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR 3 Full & 1 Half Bath 3 Level Town Home in a sought after Great Falls Chase subdivision. Beautiful spacious bright rooms, large deck off kitchen. A fenced yard & one car garage. Good credit score is very important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have any available units?
20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have?
Some of 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20846 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
