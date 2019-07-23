20821 Waterbeach Place, Lowes Island, VA 20165 Cascades
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautifully Renovated 4BR home in Lowes Island Community~ - Updated 4BR colonial in sought-after Lowes Island community*Designer Greys & Gleaming hardwoods through main floor*Upgraded kitchen with silestone and stainless appliances*Family rm with fireplace + mantle*Formal Living & Dining rooms*All bedrooms good size*Basement rec room and huge storage area has polished concrete floors*Built-ins make the most of large master walk-in closet*All Bathrooms Renovated & Gorgeous! Grand front porch includes swing which overlooks landscaped front yard*Back yard features patio and play area
*AVAILABLE NOW!*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have any available units?
20821 WATERBEACH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have?
Some of 20821 WATERBEACH PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20821 WATERBEACH PL currently offering any rent specials?
20821 WATERBEACH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20821 WATERBEACH PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 20821 WATERBEACH PL is pet friendly.
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL offer parking?
No, 20821 WATERBEACH PL does not offer parking.
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20821 WATERBEACH PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have a pool?
No, 20821 WATERBEACH PL does not have a pool.
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have accessible units?
No, 20821 WATERBEACH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 20821 WATERBEACH PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20821 WATERBEACH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 20821 WATERBEACH PL does not have units with air conditioning.