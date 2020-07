Amenities

Spacious Townhouse for rent with a large garage, eat in kitchen that includes kitchen island, 9' ceilings, a storage shed in the backyard, and three great bedrooms! The master bedroom of your dreams is included..!! It includes a spacious master closet that you can walk into and a soaking bathtub. Hardwood floors throughout and new appliances! The brick patio in the backyard is part a glorious neighborhood in the heart of Sterling. Close to amazing shopping centers, come see today!