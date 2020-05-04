All apartments in Lowes Island
Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE

20747 Breezy Point Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20747 Breezy Point Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 Level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage TownHome in Cascades Community. Features a Remodeled Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Top, Glass Back Splash & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on Main Level and Upper Level, Laminate Flooring on Lower Level, Updated MasterBath & HallBath. and a New HVAC system. Lots of natural light throughout this lovely home. A Large Walkout Basement, 9 ft Ceiling and Upgraded Windows. Easy access to Rt. 7 and 193. Conveniently located close to a variety of retail shops, restaurants, & parks/trails. Tenant will have access to 5 community pools, tennis court & more. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have any available units?
20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have?
Some of 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

