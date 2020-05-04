20747 BREEZY POINT TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 3 Level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage TownHome in Cascades Community. Features a Remodeled Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Top, Glass Back Splash & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors on Main Level and Upper Level, Laminate Flooring on Lower Level, Updated MasterBath & HallBath. and a New HVAC system. Lots of natural light throughout this lovely home. A Large Walkout Basement, 9 ft Ceiling and Upgraded Windows. Easy access to Rt. 7 and 193. Conveniently located close to a variety of retail shops, restaurants, & parks/trails. Tenant will have access to 5 community pools, tennis court & more. No pets.