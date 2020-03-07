20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Rare to find 4 Bedrooms Town home, with garage ,in a great neighborhood, Great Falls Chase. Backs up to woods, very private. Extra guest parking near by. One bedroom with full bath on the lower level. Wood floors in Foyer and entire main level. Updated kitchen. Fully fenced backyard . Large Deck off Living Room overlooking beautiful woods. No other house behind. One gas fireplace. Additional 3 bedrooms on the upper level and 2 other full baths. Walk to shopping, restaurants, commuter bus and more. Pool and tennis community. Application Fee $50 made out to Weichert Realtors.