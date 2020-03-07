All apartments in Lowes Island
20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE

20683 Waterfall Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20683 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Rare to find 4 Bedrooms Town home, with garage ,in a great neighborhood, Great Falls Chase. Backs up to woods, very private. Extra guest parking near by. One bedroom with full bath on the lower level. Wood floors in Foyer and entire main level. Updated kitchen. Fully fenced backyard . Large Deck off Living Room overlooking beautiful woods. No other house behind. One gas fireplace. Additional 3 bedrooms on the upper level and 2 other full baths. Walk to shopping, restaurants, commuter bus and more. Pool and tennis community. Application Fee $50 made out to Weichert Realtors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have any available units?
20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have?
Some of 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20683 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
