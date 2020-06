Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool new construction

Gorgeous End unit town house, in a desired location, hard wood floor in 2 levels, Fenced in patio with extra storage closet, upgraded kitchen with granit counter top, new washer and dryer, new AC, walk to the pool, walking distance to shopping center, very bright with so many parking space in front of the property. Close to Trump golf course and Lowes Island.