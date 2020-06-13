Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often c... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE in Loudoun Valley Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43055 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE
43055 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1616 sqft
This townhouse condo is a former Toll Brothers model in sought after Loudoun Valley. Wood floors throughout the main level, built in ceiling speakers, upgraded lighting, custom paint.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42948 COURTLAND CHASE SQUARE
42948 Courtland Chase Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3947 sqft
Popular model in Loudoun valley. HW floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42495 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42495 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE
42657 Willow Bend Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3342 sqft
LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3162 sqft
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
Studio
$2,600
3010 sqft
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42642 NEW DAWN TERRACE
42642 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1892 sqft
Brambleton Neighborhood. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your back deck. Fully fenced back yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3777 sqft
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2722 sqft
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Loudoun Valley Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

