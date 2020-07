Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready. New Carpet for whole house. Beautiful 3 BDR/ 2.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse with Two Story Extensions in Loudoun Valley Estates. Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Maple Cabinets. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Large Rec Room in Lower Level. Ceiling Fans. 2-Car Garage. Enjoy Community Facility and Environment. Convenient to Shopping Centers and HWY 267, route 7, 28 and 50 . No Pet. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.