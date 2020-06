Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous almost new townhome in sought after Loudoun Valley**2 car garage** 4 Bed, 3 full and 1 half bath**Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, Granite Counters** Central island which walks out to the big deck** Finished Basement with bedroom and full bath**Amazing clubhouse and fitness facility**Pools, Tennis courts walking trails** Schools in the community** Must see