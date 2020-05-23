43190 WHELPLEHILL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Only a small dog is allowed. No smoking allowed. Available immediately. Tour https://youtu.be/0LLqBc4_Eis $60 application fee per adult. To apply, go to www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com then go to our properties then homes for rent then apply. End unit townhouse that allows for plenty of natural lighting. Rent will include access to any of the 3 community pools as well as the clubhouse gym. Trash and recycling pickup are also included. Upgraded High-efficiency HVAC system with 2 zone control. Whole house air purifier system in addition to inline duct UV lighting for air purification. Whole house humidifier integrated with HVAC controls. Flow-Tech water conditioning system. House living room wired for surround sound and overhead projection system. Within walking distance to community playground, basketball, and tennis courts. Short distance to local trail paths and to the local elementary and high school.