43149 WHELPLEHILL TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage tennis court

Beautifully 4 Bedroom with 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse In Loudoun Valley Estates. At the entrancelevel, it has one bedroom with a full bath. On the upper level, It has Gourmet Eat In Kitchen withMocha Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a Huge Island. These 3Finished Levels Include Spacious Living Room, Spacious Master Suite with Luxury Master Bath andwalk-in closets and 2 Car Garage. It has the hardwood flooring throughout the levels. EnjoySwimming, Tennis, and More*Walk to Schools*