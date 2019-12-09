43132 UNISON KNOLL CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Luxurious Home Perfect for Entertaining! Grand entrance with dual entry staircase. Great Room with spectacular palladium windows. Spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample island, granite countertops and pantry. Dining and living room, office with gorgeous hardwoods. Laundry rooms on the main level and top floor. Main level master bedroom with private bathroom. Master suite with sitting room and beautiful plantation shutters. Master bathroom with upgraded shower and huge walk-in closets. Bedrooms are sizable with extensions, own private bathroom an custom closets. Basement with bedroom, full bathroom, recreational area. In addition, rough in plumbing for wet bar and a laundry room. Walk-out basement leads to the expansive pool and professionally landscaped fenced backyard. Spa, deck and beautiful custom hardscape provides for a splendid entertainment space. Lawn sprinkler system.