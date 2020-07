Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful brick-front condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1-car garage! Location is everything! It boasts an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances, spacious and sunlit upper level bedrooms including a master with en-suite luxury bath and walk-in closet, lovely balcony perfect for relaxation, and more! Minutes to Loudoun County parkway and other major commuter routes, shopping and dining.