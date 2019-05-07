Amenities

42992 PASCALE TERRACE Available 06/03/19 3BR Loudoun Valley Estates home! - The Andover features a two-story foyer which creates an elegant entry. The formal LR and DR are separated by the two-story foyer. Well appointed kitchen is adjacent to the family room. Soaring two-story family room features a gas direct vent FP. 1st floor master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, a master bath with a Roman tub and dual vanity. no smokers *NEW CARPETS being installed*walking distance to schools!



