42967 CHANCERY TERRACE

***FOR RENT***GORGEOUS carriage home that feels like a single-family and shows like a model! Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms with 3.5 baths and open living areas w/ vaulted ceilings. TONS of designer upgrades throughout! Sunroom, upgraded hardwoods, oak stairs, large basement wired for a 7.2ch home theater, custom trim, composite deck, flagstone patio and MORE! HOA includes lawn care and resort-style amenities! Jacuzzi bathtub in master bath. Volleyball, Tennis, and Basketball courts, Multiple clubhouse and swimming pools in the community. The owner will leave the Home theater screen and projector in the basement.