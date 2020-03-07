All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

42967 CHANCERY TERRACE

42967 Chancery Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42967 Chancery Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
***FOR RENT***GORGEOUS carriage home that feels like a single-family and shows like a model! Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms with 3.5 baths and open living areas w/ vaulted ceilings. TONS of designer upgrades throughout! Sunroom, upgraded hardwoods, oak stairs, large basement wired for a 7.2ch home theater, custom trim, composite deck, flagstone patio and MORE! HOA includes lawn care and resort-style amenities! Jacuzzi bathtub in master bath. Volleyball, Tennis, and Basketball courts, Multiple clubhouse and swimming pools in the community. The owner will leave the Home theater screen and projector in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have any available units?
42967 CHANCERY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have?
Some of 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42967 CHANCERY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42967 CHANCERY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

