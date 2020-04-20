23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new contemporary townhome style condo with rooftop terrace. Over 2,600 square feet, this home has all the bells and whistles. Enter from the large foyer with upgraded 5 inch hardwoods leading to the garage. Upstairs you'll find a kitchen fit for a chef with marble counters, upgraded cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and huge walk in pantry. One one side of the kitchen there is a large dining room and on the other a large family room leading to a covered patio. A convenient office nook/study space is tucked away in the corner. Upgraded lighting and 5 inch beautiful hardwoods throughout main level. Head upstairs to the bedroom level that boasts another living area wired for cable/tv and a large walk in laundry room. The master bedroom has tray ceiling, walk in closet, and luxury bath with frameless shower and water closet. Two more very spacious bedrooms are down the hall along with a full bath. Stairs lead up to a HUGE rooftop terrace with stunning views.