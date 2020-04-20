All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Find more places like 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
/
23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE

23583 Waterford Downs Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loudoun Valley Estates
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23583 Waterford Downs Ter, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new contemporary townhome style condo with rooftop terrace. Over 2,600 square feet, this home has all the bells and whistles. Enter from the large foyer with upgraded 5 inch hardwoods leading to the garage. Upstairs you'll find a kitchen fit for a chef with marble counters, upgraded cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and huge walk in pantry. One one side of the kitchen there is a large dining room and on the other a large family room leading to a covered patio. A convenient office nook/study space is tucked away in the corner. Upgraded lighting and 5 inch beautiful hardwoods throughout main level. Head upstairs to the bedroom level that boasts another living area wired for cable/tv and a large walk in laundry room. The master bedroom has tray ceiling, walk in closet, and luxury bath with frameless shower and water closet. Two more very spacious bedrooms are down the hall along with a full bath. Stairs lead up to a HUGE rooftop terrace with stunning views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have any available units?
23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have?
Some of 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23583 WATERFORD DOWNS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loudoun Valley Estates 2 BedroomsLoudoun Valley Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with BalconyLoudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Parking
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VABerryville, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia