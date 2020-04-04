All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER
23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER

23548 Hopewell Manor Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23548 Hopewell Manor Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This fabulous one car garage condo townhome offers 1,616 square feet of living space. The main floor with gleaming hardwood floors throughout offers an open living and dining area concept to creatively make it your own. The upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island is a chef's delight. The master bedroom ensuite with tray ceiling, offers a large walk-in closet, a master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks, and access to a balcony. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry completes the upper floor. Ideally located near the community clubhouse and swimming pool . Conveniently located near local schools, shopping areas, commuting routes, public transportation and the future Silverline Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have any available units?
23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have?
Some of 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER currently offering any rent specials?
23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER pet-friendly?
No, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER offer parking?
Yes, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER offers parking.
Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have a pool?
Yes, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER has a pool.
Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have accessible units?
No, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER does not have accessible units.
Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER does not have units with air conditioning.
