23548 HOPEWELL MANOR TER

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This fabulous one car garage condo townhome offers 1,616 square feet of living space. The main floor with gleaming hardwood floors throughout offers an open living and dining area concept to creatively make it your own. The upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island is a chef's delight. The master bedroom ensuite with tray ceiling, offers a large walk-in closet, a master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks, and access to a balcony. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry completes the upper floor. Ideally located near the community clubhouse and swimming pool . Conveniently located near local schools, shopping areas, commuting routes, public transportation and the future Silverline Metro.