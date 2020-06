Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study. Spacious walk-in closet, 2 balconies, single car garage, and more. Carpets freshly cleaned, please remove shoes. Pets case by case