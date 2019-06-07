23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 bed (+ study) and 2.5 bath townhouse in a great location! - 12~24 months lease term required - HOA ($230/month) is included in the rent - Pet friendly (Pet deposit may be needed, case by case) Easy access to pool, fitness center and great schools in the neighborhood. - Wood flooring in the main level of the home. - Upgraded carpets in the upper level. - Upgraded kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite countertop, raised breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast nook. Walkout balcony from main level. -Beautiful custom farm house style baby/pet gate matching the hardwood floor installed on main level. - Upgraded French door office space/ library or play room - Spacious master bedroom with large his and hers walk in closet. Upgraded master bath with soak in tub, standing shower with frameless shower door. Walkout balcony from bedroom. - Upgraded closet system in second bedroom. - One car garage with custom built storage shelves. - Amenities include community pool with kiddie pool, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, tot lot and outdoor grilling area which is great for entertaining. - Available for rent from June 15th -School District: Rosa Lee Carter Elementary, Stone Hill Middle School, Rock Ridge High - Walking distance to Stone Hill Middle School -No smoking