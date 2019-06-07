All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE

23462 Belvoir Woods Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23462 Belvoir Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bed (+ study) and 2.5 bath townhouse in a great location! - 12~24 months lease term required - HOA ($230/month) is included in the rent - Pet friendly (Pet deposit may be needed, case by case) Easy access to pool, fitness center and great schools in the neighborhood. - Wood flooring in the main level of the home. - Upgraded carpets in the upper level. - Upgraded kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite countertop, raised breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast nook. Walkout balcony from main level. -Beautiful custom farm house style baby/pet gate matching the hardwood floor installed on main level. - Upgraded French door office space/ library or play room - Spacious master bedroom with large his and hers walk in closet. Upgraded master bath with soak in tub, standing shower with frameless shower door. Walkout balcony from bedroom. - Upgraded closet system in second bedroom. - One car garage with custom built storage shelves. - Amenities include community pool with kiddie pool, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, tot lot and outdoor grilling area which is great for entertaining. - Available for rent from June 15th -School District: Rosa Lee Carter Elementary, Stone Hill Middle School, Rock Ridge High - Walking distance to Stone Hill Middle School -No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have any available units?
23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have?
Some of 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23462 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

