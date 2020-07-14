23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE

Amenities

COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus. Showing agent and prospective tenant must follow the CDC procedure when visiting the property . Please limit the number of persons to 3 ( showing agent plus 2 persons ) when visiting the property. Property is currently tenant occupied. Showing agents and their clients must wear face mask, gloves, when showing. Agents and their clients are kindly asked to comply for the safety of all. Beautiful end unit TH in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Ashburn, 4BR 3.5 BA Basement with bedroom and full bath, walk out level. Hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, beautiful Moca cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, walk out to deck from kitchen. Luxury MBA with ceramic tiles, granite, large MBR with walk in closets, . Washer and dryer on bedroom level. Fans w/remote in all 3 upper bedrooms. Deck, 2 car garage. Home faces pool, step across to the pool. Baseball, soccer fields across the street from TH. This is a beautiful home , ready for occupancy on August 1.Tenanta The photos are the ones taken prior to this listing. Tenants have kept this home in beautiful condition.