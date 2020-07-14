All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE

23351 Milltown Knoll Square · No Longer Available
Location

23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus. Showing agent and prospective tenant must follow the CDC procedure when visiting the property . Please limit the number of persons to 3 ( showing agent plus 2 persons ) when visiting the property. Property is currently tenant occupied. Showing agents and their clients must wear face mask, gloves, when showing. Agents and their clients are kindly asked to comply for the safety of all. Beautiful end unit TH in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Ashburn, 4BR 3.5 BA Basement with bedroom and full bath, walk out level. Hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, beautiful Moca cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, walk out to deck from kitchen. Luxury MBA with ceramic tiles, granite, large MBR with walk in closets, . Washer and dryer on bedroom level. Fans w/remote in all 3 upper bedrooms. Deck, 2 car garage. Home faces pool, step across to the pool. Baseball, soccer fields across the street from TH. This is a beautiful home , ready for occupancy on August 1.Tenanta The photos are the ones taken prior to this listing. Tenants have kept this home in beautiful condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have any available units?
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have?
Some of 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
