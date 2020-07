Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Three Level Townhouse with four bedrooms! Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with double sinks in Master Bath and a walk in closet. Large open living space with hardwoods on main level that opens out to a beautiful rear deck. Washer and Dryer on bedroom level. Two car garage with additional parking out front. Steps away from the pool and tot lot. Grill, deck furniture and TV mounts to convey. A Must See!