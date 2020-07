Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking gym pool

Roommate Share - Beautiful one year old condo, washer and dryer in unit, pool and gym onsite, close to toll road, shops, backs to trees and walking trail.

Bedroom has private bath. Use of common areas , comes with one parking space. All utilities included in the rent. Deposit $875.00 and monthly rent is $875.00. One year lease requested. Owners are Brokers , no smoking and no pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5529336)