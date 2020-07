Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Must See. The home will be professionally cleaned for the new tenants. Best amenities. Top schools. Close to Loudoun County Pkwy, 28, Airport, Brambleton Town Center, Dining, Entertainment and more. 3 full bedrooms, 3 and half baths, 2 car rear garages. 1 bedroom in main level and 2 (like master) bedrooms all the way upstairs. Dual zone HVAC. Community offers multiple pools, exercise rooms, tot-lots, playgrounds, and also maintain lawns.