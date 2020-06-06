23115 SUNBURY ST

Amenities
Sunny and bright townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates! This neighborhood is lovely and boasts lots of green space along with terrific amenities. The entry level offers a bedroom with its own bathroom which could also be used as a den, study or office. The rear of the main level goes out to the huge 2 car garage. The 1st upper level has gorgeous hardwood floors in the kitchen, the living room and dining room. There is a conveniently located powder room here too! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range. Enjoy the outdoors from the kitchen doors onto the large terrace overlooking trees. Upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, both with full baths and walk-in closets! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. There is a separate laundry area with plenty of storage space.This one won't last! There is plenty of storage here and tons of natural light!