Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
23115 SUNBURY ST
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:05 PM

23115 SUNBURY ST

23115 Sunbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

23115 Sunbury Street, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny and bright townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates! This neighborhood is lovely and boasts lots of green space along with terrific amenities. The entry level offers a bedroom with its own bathroom which could also be used as a den, study or office. The rear of the main level goes out to the huge 2 car garage. The 1st upper level has gorgeous hardwood floors in the kitchen, the living room and dining room. There is a conveniently located powder room here too! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range. Enjoy the outdoors from the kitchen doors onto the large terrace overlooking trees. Upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, both with full baths and walk-in closets! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. There is a separate laundry area with plenty of storage space.This one won't last! There is plenty of storage here and tons of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23115 SUNBURY ST have any available units?
23115 SUNBURY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23115 SUNBURY ST have?
Some of 23115 SUNBURY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23115 SUNBURY ST currently offering any rent specials?
23115 SUNBURY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23115 SUNBURY ST pet-friendly?
No, 23115 SUNBURY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23115 SUNBURY ST offer parking?
Yes, 23115 SUNBURY ST offers parking.
Does 23115 SUNBURY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23115 SUNBURY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23115 SUNBURY ST have a pool?
No, 23115 SUNBURY ST does not have a pool.
Does 23115 SUNBURY ST have accessible units?
No, 23115 SUNBURY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 23115 SUNBURY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23115 SUNBURY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 23115 SUNBURY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 23115 SUNBURY ST does not have units with air conditioning.

