One person only. Call listing agent for appointment!!!. Walk up basement rental. 1 bed room, 1 office. Two full bath and simple kitchen. Washer and dryer in same level. Private entry from the back of the home. Parking on street. Close to new Loudoun Metro and Town Center. Club house and community Swimming pool. Prefer one person only. Showing by appointment.