22609 Upperville Heights Available 03/02/20 Brick front colonial townhome with amazing water views! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in this 3 finished level luxury unit. Family room with gas fireplace off of kitchen with breakfast nook and with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large deck overlooking breathtaking views of open green space and water feature. Bright and spacious master suite features huge walk-in closet. Master bath complete with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower. Walk-out finished basement rec room. Dont forget the 2 car garage and community walking trail! Conveniently placed to Ashburn amenities: parks, shopping and more! NO smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



