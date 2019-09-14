22608 GLEEDSVILLE MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Beautiful single family home in sort after Loudoun Valley Estates. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. Office room on main level. Hard Wood floors on main level. Open floor plan , high ceilings.Gourmet kitchen with beautiful Granite counter tops, island. Stainless steel appliances in both main level and basement kitchen. Finished basement with kitchen, Bedrooms and media room. Lots of space for kids to play, top rated schools. Close to schools and grocery stores, Toll road, future Metro, theaters, and much more. Ask about rent special