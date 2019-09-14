All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
22608 GLEEDSVILLE MANOR DRIVE
22608 GLEEDSVILLE MANOR DRIVE

22608 Gleedsville Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22608 Gleedsville Manor Drive, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful single family home in sort after Loudoun Valley Estates. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. Office room on main level. Hard Wood floors on main level. Open floor plan , high ceilings.Gourmet kitchen with beautiful Granite counter tops, island. Stainless steel appliances in both main level and basement kitchen. Finished basement with kitchen, Bedrooms and media room. Lots of space for kids to play, top rated schools. Close to schools and grocery stores, Toll road, future Metro, theaters, and much more. Ask about rent special

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

