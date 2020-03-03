22561 WELBORNE MANOR SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 bath & 2 car garage townhouse with lake view available for rent. 3 finished levels, hard wood floors on the entire main and upper levels. Close to I-267 Dulles Greenway. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity/WaterMain Level Features: Open floor plan with living, dining, half Bath and a family room off the kitchen and breakfast areaUpper Level Features: 3 Bed 2 full Bath, Huge master bedroom with lake views and sitting area, Master Bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower, LaundryLower Level Features : Recreation room with a half Bath. Deck and patio with lake view and walking pathPets allowed on a case by case basis