22541 WELBORNE MANOR SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Luxury Townhouse- 3 full baths and 1/2 bath on main level- 3 bedrooms- Fans in all bed rooms- Beautiful wetbar in the basement- Plenty of community amenities- 2 car garage with plenty of space- Plenty of open parking- Community Swim team- Separate His / Her walkin closets- Neat to Dulles North / Loudoun Station / One Loudoun- Fans in all bedrooms and family room- Wood facing backyard / master bedroom- Extra storage shelves in all closets- Woods facing back yard