22541 WELBORNE MANOR SQUARE

22541 Welbourne Manor Square · No Longer Available
Location

22541 Welbourne Manor Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Luxury Townhouse- 3 full baths and 1/2 bath on main level- 3 bedrooms- Fans in all bed rooms- Beautiful wetbar in the basement- Plenty of community amenities- 2 car garage with plenty of space- Plenty of open parking- Community Swim team- Separate His / Her walkin closets- Neat to Dulles North / Loudoun Station / One Loudoun- Fans in all bedrooms and family room- Wood facing backyard / master bedroom- Extra storage shelves in all closets- Woods facing back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

