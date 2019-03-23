22321 SEABRING TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Brand new, never lived in corner lot three-level townhome in sought after Moorefield. Upgrades galore. Enter into bottom level with living space and half bath. Main floor boosts upgraded wood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Breakfast bar with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Dining area off kitchen. Spacious family room with sliding glass door that leads to covered patio. Upper level has spacious bedrooms and bedroom level laundry. Master suite with large walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath with dual sinks and oversized walk in glass shower. Two car attached garage. Amenities included pool, community clubhouse, playgrounds and exercise room. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Walk to future Metro! This rental has it all!