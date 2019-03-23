All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated March 23 2019

22321 SEABRING TERRACE

22321 Seabring Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22321 Seabring Ter, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand new, never lived in corner lot three-level townhome in sought after Moorefield. Upgrades galore. Enter into bottom level with living space and half bath. Main floor boosts upgraded wood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Breakfast bar with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Dining area off kitchen. Spacious family room with sliding glass door that leads to covered patio. Upper level has spacious bedrooms and bedroom level laundry. Master suite with large walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath with dual sinks and oversized walk in glass shower. Two car attached garage. Amenities included pool, community clubhouse, playgrounds and exercise room. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Walk to future Metro! This rental has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

