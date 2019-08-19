22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Brand new, "never lived in" luxury home with open and modern floorplan. Special features include: upgraded wide plank hardwood flooring, all baths upgraded, Quartz countertops everywhere, Chef's kitchen including stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, 13' island, gas cooktop, oven/microwave, stainless steel sink/faucet, pendant lighting, beautiful modern tile back splash, open concept to family room extending onto a covered deck. Also includes beautifully tiled foyer, upgraded LED lighting, motion sensing light in welcome area, Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater, fresh air recycle system and much more. Walking distance to the upcoming Silver Line Metro (Ashburn Station) with free shuttle. Two car garage and abundant street parking; Resort style amenities including pool, fitness center, parks, amphitheater, miles of trails.