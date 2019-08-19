All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM

22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

22263 Philanthropic Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22263 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Brand new, "never lived in" luxury home with open and modern floorplan. Special features include: upgraded wide plank hardwood flooring, all baths upgraded, Quartz countertops everywhere, Chef's kitchen including stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, 13' island, gas cooktop, oven/microwave, stainless steel sink/faucet, pendant lighting, beautiful modern tile back splash, open concept to family room extending onto a covered deck. Also includes beautifully tiled foyer, upgraded LED lighting, motion sensing light in welcome area, Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater, fresh air recycle system and much more. Walking distance to the upcoming Silver Line Metro (Ashburn Station) with free shuttle. Two car garage and abundant street parking; Resort style amenities including pool, fitness center, parks, amphitheater, miles of trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have any available units?
22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have?
Some of 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has a pool.
Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22263 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
