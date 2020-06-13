/
3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8409 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT
8409 Chaucer House Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2308 sqft
Commuters dream. Great location . Community pool, exercise room, party room. Close to Fort Belvoir . 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Gallery kitchen. Granit counter tops. Available June, 1st, 2020
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8439 KIRBY LIONSDALE DRIVE
8439 Kirby Lionsdale Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2618 sqft
Brand new carpets and dishwasher just installed. New microwave and dishwasher coming on June 13th. Dutch oven replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced about 2 years ago. Immaculate!Located in Lorton Valley Community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
9520 MOOREGATE COURT
9520 Mooregate Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1320 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY- -24 hr advance notice-3 ADULTS-NO CHILDREN FOR EACH SHOWING-MUST WEAR MASKS-NO SHOWINGS TO ANYONE WITH SIGNS OF ILLNESS*Property is presently tenant occupied-**Pictures from earlier listing when vacant! *Bright clean 3 BR,2 BA TH
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
7463 LONE STAR ROAD
7463 Lone Star Road, Lorton, VA
Recently Renovated 3 Story End Unit Townhouse with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great deck and fenced in yard. Minutes to Ft. Belvoir, Route 1, Fairfax County Parkway. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Cats ok, vouchers are accepted.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA
Backs to Parkland! Available for occupancy. 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home on prime lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8015 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET
8015 Samuel Wallis Street, Lorton, VA
Spacious 4 Level Wide Town home, 4 BRS, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE
8509 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
7973 ALMEDA COURT
7973 Almeda Court, Lorton, VA
NO PETS! Available July 1, 2020. Great Location....... close to Ft Belvoir, NGA, I-95, VRE. This Beautiful Large Single Family Home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
9574 INVERARY COURT
9574 Inverary Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Great corner house. 3 Bed/2 bathroom located directly behind the Lorton marketplace. Perfectly tucked away from the highway noise yet minutes away from I-95 and VRE.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8169 COCKBURN COURT
8169 Cockburn Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1089 sqft
***GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO VRE, AMTRAK AND I-95***OPEN MAIN LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE*** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HOA/CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT**1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE***COMMUNITY POOL**
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
700 VESTAL STREET
700 Vestal Street, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2790 sqft
Beautiful end unit town home in the amenity rich neighborhood of Belmont Bay! This home is situated on a beautiful street and just a few blocks from the water.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
7732 MATISSE WAY
7732 Matisse Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Completely renovated 3BR end townhome with newer carpet, paint and window treatments, stainless KT appliances, big fenced rear yard, 2 assigned parking spaces with ample street parking as well.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
13863 PALISADES ST
13863 Palisades Street, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
Beautiful sought after Marina Community~ walking distance to VRE! Immaculate brick front T/H offers all the extras! Gourmet kitchen w Granite counter tops, gas cooking, upgraded cherry cabinets open to family room ~ gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
8548 GWYNEDD WAY
8548 Gwynedd Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1459 sqft
Stunning, conveniently located townhome w/ large eat- in kitchen, newer floor, newer cabs, granite counters, SS appliances. Large deck off dining room. Updated baths. Spacious Master Suite w/ balcony & bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH
