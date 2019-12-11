All apartments in Lorton
Last updated November 5 2019

9028 Endicott Place

9028 Endicott Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9028 Endicott Pl, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9028 Endicott Place Available 02/01/20 9028 Endicott Place, Lorton, VA 22079 - Beautiful Townhome in Lorton!

This is a beautiful 3 story townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with 2,851 square feet. In addition, you will enjoy the fully equipped chef's kitchen. Also, you will be able to take advantage of the two car garage. You will find many upgrades throughout home including wood flooring, custom painting and much more. Also, the TH has views from the rear of the ravine with walking trail. The community has a picnic and playscape areas. The property is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Do not miss this opportunity!

Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis

Tenants responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer. Trash is covered in HOA fees.

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9028 Endicott Place have any available units?
9028 Endicott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9028 Endicott Place have?
Some of 9028 Endicott Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9028 Endicott Place currently offering any rent specials?
9028 Endicott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9028 Endicott Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9028 Endicott Place is pet friendly.
Does 9028 Endicott Place offer parking?
Yes, 9028 Endicott Place offers parking.
Does 9028 Endicott Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9028 Endicott Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9028 Endicott Place have a pool?
No, 9028 Endicott Place does not have a pool.
Does 9028 Endicott Place have accessible units?
No, 9028 Endicott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9028 Endicott Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9028 Endicott Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9028 Endicott Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9028 Endicott Place does not have units with air conditioning.
