8936 WAITES WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available 3/9/2020 ! Great 3-level end townhome in Washington Square. Very recently updated! Living room with glass doors to deck. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Huge lower level family room with fireplace. Separate laundry room. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.