Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

8936 WAITES WAY

8936 Waites Way · No Longer Available
Location

8936 Waites Way, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 3/9/2020 ! Great 3-level end townhome in Washington Square. Very recently updated! Living room with glass doors to deck. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Huge lower level family room with fireplace. Separate laundry room. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 WAITES WAY have any available units?
8936 WAITES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8936 WAITES WAY have?
Some of 8936 WAITES WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8936 WAITES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8936 WAITES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 WAITES WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8936 WAITES WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8936 WAITES WAY offer parking?
No, 8936 WAITES WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8936 WAITES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8936 WAITES WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 WAITES WAY have a pool?
No, 8936 WAITES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8936 WAITES WAY have accessible units?
No, 8936 WAITES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 WAITES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8936 WAITES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 WAITES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 WAITES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

