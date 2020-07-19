8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT

Amenities
Upgraded and spacious END UNIT TH in Lorton Valley minutes to I-95, I-395, VRE and Lorton Station retail! TH features gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters and island, hardwoods throughout main level, and a separate dining room. Upstairs, relax in a luxurious master suite with dramatic tray ceiling detail or enjoy a walkout basement downstairs that is the perfect retreat. The community also features ample parking, a clubhouse and a community pool that is steps away! All appliances/HVAC covered by Sears home warranty.