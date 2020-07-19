8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Upgraded and spacious END UNIT TH in Lorton Valley minutes to I-95, I-395, VRE and Lorton Station retail! TH features gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters and island, hardwoods throughout main level, and a separate dining room. Upstairs, relax in a luxurious master suite with dramatic tray ceiling detail or enjoy a walkout basement downstairs that is the perfect retreat. The community also features ample parking, a clubhouse and a community pool that is steps away! All appliances/HVAC covered by Sears home warranty.