Lorton, VA
8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT

8417 Chaucer House Court · No Longer Available
Location

8417 Chaucer House Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Upgraded and spacious END UNIT TH in Lorton Valley minutes to I-95, I-395, VRE and Lorton Station retail! TH features gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters and island, hardwoods throughout main level, and a separate dining room. Upstairs, relax in a luxurious master suite with dramatic tray ceiling detail or enjoy a walkout basement downstairs that is the perfect retreat. The community also features ample parking, a clubhouse and a community pool that is steps away! All appliances/HVAC covered by Sears home warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have any available units?
8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have?
Some of 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT offers parking.
Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT has a pool.
Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8417 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT has units with air conditioning.
