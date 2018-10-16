8226 GUNSTON COMMONS WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Whole house will be painted prior to new tenant move-in! Lovely 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome - hardwood flooring on Main and Upper levels! Terrific location and South County pyramid. Gas fireplace in family room. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry, island.granite, and stainless appliances. Master bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Walk-in closet. Composite deck off kitchen. Laundry is located on the upper/bedroom level. Walkout basement has 3rdfull bath & rec room space. Fully fenced with patio space.