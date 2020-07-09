All apartments in Lorton
8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET

8057 Samuel Wallis Street · No Longer Available
Location

8057 Samuel Wallis Street, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful, bright & spacious townhome in South County School district. Five miles from Ft Belvoir Hospital. Walk to Lorton Market Street shopping plaza with grocery store, several restaurants, bank, medical offices and other services. You can also walk to Community pool & tot lot. Lots of visitor parking nearby. Huge MBR with ensuite bath with separate tub & shower, recessed lights, and large walk-in closet . Two additional good-size bedrooms also with recessed lighting. Upscale kitchen with Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, special granite and cherry cabinets. Eat-in area plus island, with spacious family room next to kitchen.Walk out to newer(2018) Trex deck. Hardwood on stairs, Living room and formal dining room. Spacious Rec room and powder room in "basement level" with walk-out to patio and fully-fenced spacious yard, as well as access to garage. This is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have any available units?
8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have?
Some of 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET offers parking.
Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET has a pool.
Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

