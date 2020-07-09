8057 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

Beautiful, bright & spacious townhome in South County School district. Five miles from Ft Belvoir Hospital. Walk to Lorton Market Street shopping plaza with grocery store, several restaurants, bank, medical offices and other services. You can also walk to Community pool & tot lot. Lots of visitor parking nearby. Huge MBR with ensuite bath with separate tub & shower, recessed lights, and large walk-in closet . Two additional good-size bedrooms also with recessed lighting. Upscale kitchen with Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, special granite and cherry cabinets. Eat-in area plus island, with spacious family room next to kitchen.Walk out to newer(2018) Trex deck. Hardwood on stairs, Living room and formal dining room. Spacious Rec room and powder room in "basement level" with walk-out to patio and fully-fenced spacious yard, as well as access to garage. This is it!