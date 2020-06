Amenities

Move in ready. No pets allowed. Spacious 3 levels, 3 bedrooms 4 baths with walk out basement. Separate dining room and living room. End unit with fenced back yard. Shed in backyard to. Large master bedroom with private bath. This is a must see! Park in spaces 136 A and 136 B. Alarm system. Separate laundry room and storage room. HOA 127.00 monthly . Great area!