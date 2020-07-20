All apartments in Lorton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

7518 Tangerine Pl

7518 Tangerine Place · No Longer Available
Location

7518 Tangerine Place, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Less than 20 miles to DC! Palatial and pristine, this home comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. The sprawling open-concept design features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, and immaculate details throughout, providing an ideal setup bringing family together on a daily basis. Create memorable meals in the dazzling gourmet kitchen, boasting granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop and double oven. The walkout finished basement is built for entertaining, boasting a full bathroom, wet/dry bar, fireplace, and murphy bed. Resting atop a hill that backs up to trees rather than neighbors, you will love the panoramic views of tree tops and beyond. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 Tangerine Pl have any available units?
7518 Tangerine Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7518 Tangerine Pl have?
Some of 7518 Tangerine Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7518 Tangerine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7518 Tangerine Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 Tangerine Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7518 Tangerine Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7518 Tangerine Pl offer parking?
No, 7518 Tangerine Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7518 Tangerine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7518 Tangerine Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 Tangerine Pl have a pool?
No, 7518 Tangerine Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7518 Tangerine Pl have accessible units?
No, 7518 Tangerine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 Tangerine Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 Tangerine Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7518 Tangerine Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7518 Tangerine Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
