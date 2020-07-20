7518 Tangerine Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Less than 20 miles to DC! Palatial and pristine, this home comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. The sprawling open-concept design features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, and immaculate details throughout, providing an ideal setup bringing family together on a daily basis. Create memorable meals in the dazzling gourmet kitchen, boasting granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop and double oven. The walkout finished basement is built for entertaining, boasting a full bathroom, wet/dry bar, fireplace, and murphy bed. Resting atop a hill that backs up to trees rather than neighbors, you will love the panoramic views of tree tops and beyond. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!