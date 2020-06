Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/451c1b90ab ---- Too many updates to name: gleaming hardwood on main and upper level, fresh paint, remodeled baths. Beautiful Kitchen with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, back splash, and entry to large freshly painted deck. Huge master, new light fixtures on every level. Lower level has new flooring and cozy fireplace. Fenced yard backs to trees. Good location- close to shopping, Ft Belvior, VRE to DC/Crystal City.