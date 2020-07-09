7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*Beautiful Move in Ready Home* Minutes from VRE Metro, I-95, Fairfax CO PKWY, & 3.5 miles from Ft Belvoir. A welcoming foyer with high ceilings. Multiple closets on the main level provides tons of storage. Your kitchen will be a chef's best friend with stainless steel appliances, loads of counter-top space, and a pantry! Breakfast area offers a lot of room for entertainment with access to your private deck. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet! Nest thermostat for easy temperature control. Single car attached garage with inside entry to the home. Large fenced and private back yard & deck. Super close to Lorton VRE, commuter lot, Ft-Belvoir, Pentagon. Also, shopping nearby with both Wegmans and Springfield Town Center just minutes away. NO Pets!