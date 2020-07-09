All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE

7370 Ardglass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7370 Ardglass Drive, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Beautiful Move in Ready Home* Minutes from VRE Metro, I-95, Fairfax CO PKWY, & 3.5 miles from Ft Belvoir. A welcoming foyer with high ceilings. Multiple closets on the main level provides tons of storage. Your kitchen will be a chef's best friend with stainless steel appliances, loads of counter-top space, and a pantry! Breakfast area offers a lot of room for entertainment with access to your private deck. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet! Nest thermostat for easy temperature control. Single car attached garage with inside entry to the home. Large fenced and private back yard & deck. Super close to Lorton VRE, commuter lot, Ft-Belvoir, Pentagon. Also, shopping nearby with both Wegmans and Springfield Town Center just minutes away. NO Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have any available units?
7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have?
Some of 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7370 ARDGLASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University