7312 Rhondda Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Beautifully maintained 3 level townhome in Lorton - Large kitchen with pantry and living room with bay window on main level. Lower level recreation room with gas fireplace and sliding glass door to large fenced in area under deck, perfect for entertaining! 4th bonus room on lower level. Separate laundry area. Close to VRE and Fort Belvoir.



Available NOW!



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5588333)