8967 FENESTRA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA single family home in great community with excellent schools ~ approx 3500 square ft (2600+ above levels/850+ basement); 4BR (all upstairs), 3.5BA (2 full upstairs/1/2 bath main/full in basement), gorgeous dream gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, double oven; refrigerator with door water/ice machine; top-grade garbage disposal; stunning white farmhouse cabinets, granite counter tops, island with pendant lights; eat in space opens to FR and outside backdoor to large patio for outdoor entertaining and spacious fenced in backyard; dining room has crown molding, chair rail/panel molding and dimmer light on chandelier for mood lighting; beautiful hardwoods on main level with private/bright home office space with French doors; huge FR with gas FP and lots of windows for natural light; recessed lighting throughout main floor and window treatment/blinds on all windows; spacious master suite with walk-in closet and large master bath with dual sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate glassed-in shower and private lavatory; finished basement with two huge storage rooms/spaces and walkout basement offering natural light downstairs; upstairs laundry with washer and dryer; attached two car garage with remote controls, work bench area and extra refrigerator, connects to mud room with built in cushioned bench/storage baskets/coat rack/shelf; home is walking distance to community playground(s)/swimming pool; a few houses down from bus stop; pets approved on case-by-case basis