Linton Hall, VA
8967 FENESTRA PLACE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

8967 FENESTRA PLACE

8967 Fenestra Pl · No Longer Available
Linton Hall
Location

8967 Fenestra Pl, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Glenkirk Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA single family home in great community with excellent schools ~ approx 3500 square ft (2600+ above levels/850+ basement); 4BR (all upstairs), 3.5BA (2 full upstairs/1/2 bath main/full in basement), gorgeous dream gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, double oven; refrigerator with door water/ice machine; top-grade garbage disposal; stunning white farmhouse cabinets, granite counter tops, island with pendant lights; eat in space opens to FR and outside backdoor to large patio for outdoor entertaining and spacious fenced in backyard; dining room has crown molding, chair rail/panel molding and dimmer light on chandelier for mood lighting; beautiful hardwoods on main level with private/bright home office space with French doors; huge FR with gas FP and lots of windows for natural light; recessed lighting throughout main floor and window treatment/blinds on all windows; spacious master suite with walk-in closet and large master bath with dual sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate glassed-in shower and private lavatory; finished basement with two huge storage rooms/spaces and walkout basement offering natural light downstairs; upstairs laundry with washer and dryer; attached two car garage with remote controls, work bench area and extra refrigerator, connects to mud room with built in cushioned bench/storage baskets/coat rack/shelf; home is walking distance to community playground(s)/swimming pool; a few houses down from bus stop; pets approved on case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have any available units?
8967 FENESTRA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have?
Some of 8967 FENESTRA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8967 FENESTRA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8967 FENESTRA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8967 FENESTRA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE offers parking.
Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE has a pool.
Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8967 FENESTRA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8967 FENESTRA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

