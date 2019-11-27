8664 NIGHT WATCH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Spacious Sunny & Open Plan Living * Amazing Home Ready for you Now! Dramatic Sun Drenched Foyer with Large Palladian Window * Gleaming Hardwood Flooring * Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Cooktop, Granite & beautiful Cabinetry * Humongous Family Room Bump out adjoins the Breakfast Area * Main Floor Study * Luxurious Master BR with enSuite Bath having separate Shower and Large Bathtub * Terrific Porch and Patio Area with Big Yard enclosed by fencing. Backs to wooded Common Area * Finished Lower Level has a full bath, Rec Room, Walkout stairs Exercise Room and a Bonus Room - Just a great House!