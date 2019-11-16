10104 SIR REYNARD LANE

Amenities
Nice Brick Front 1 Car Garage w / Driveway ~ Driveway Fits 2 Cars ~ 3 LeveLs w /Extensions ~ Spacious Kitchen w / Island ~ Breakfast area & Sunroom ~ Master Suite w / Walk-In Closet & Large Vanity ~ 2 Full baths and 2 Half baths ~ Large Family room with a walk out ~ Fenced in Yard ~ Free High Speed Internet ~Close to I66, schools, shopping & restaurants ~ Community amenities include 2 pools, tot lots, walking / jogging trails, clubhouse and more! ~~ Processing Fee 55.00 per adult 18 years old and older~~ Payable to Samson Property Management ~~ No vouchers or Assisted programs.