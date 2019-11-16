10104 SIR REYNARD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage internet access

Nice Brick Front 1 Car Garage w / Driveway ~ Driveway Fits 2 Cars ~ 3 LeveLs w /Extensions ~ Spacious Kitchen w / Island ~ Breakfast area & Sunroom ~ Master Suite w / Walk-In Closet & Large Vanity ~ 2 Full baths and 2 Half baths ~ Large Family room with a walk out ~ Fenced in Yard ~ Free High Speed Internet ~Close to I66, schools, shopping & restaurants ~ Community amenities include 2 pools, tot lots, walking / jogging trails, clubhouse and more! ~~ Processing Fee 55.00 per adult 18 years old and older~~ Payable to Samson Property Management ~~ No vouchers or Assisted programs.