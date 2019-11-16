All apartments in Linton Hall
10104 SIR REYNARD LANE
10104 SIR REYNARD LANE

10104 Sir Reynard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10104 Sir Reynard Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Nice Brick Front 1 Car Garage w / Driveway ~ Driveway Fits 2 Cars ~ 3 LeveLs w /Extensions ~ Spacious Kitchen w / Island ~ Breakfast area & Sunroom ~ Master Suite w / Walk-In Closet & Large Vanity ~ 2 Full baths and 2 Half baths ~ Large Family room with a walk out ~ Fenced in Yard ~ Free High Speed Internet ~Close to I66, schools, shopping & restaurants ~ Community amenities include 2 pools, tot lots, walking / jogging trails, clubhouse and more! ~~ Processing Fee 55.00 per adult 18 years old and older~~ Payable to Samson Property Management ~~ No vouchers or Assisted programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have any available units?
10104 SIR REYNARD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have?
Some of 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10104 SIR REYNARD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE offers parking.
Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE has a pool.
Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have accessible units?
No, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10104 SIR REYNARD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
