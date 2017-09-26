6607 JUPITER HILLS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

Spacious 2 bdrm/2 full bath condo. in Pinecrest Community. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Lower unit in garden style condos. Convenient to pool and tennis courts. Reserved parking space and plenty of guest parking. Walking path and adjacent to 9 hole golf course. Inside the Beltway - minutes from 395 and 495. On bus line to Pentagon Metro. 8 miles to Pentagon. Close to shops & restaurants! Landlord to install new carpeting before new tenant moves in.