6607 Jupiter Hills Circle, Lincolnia, VA 22312 Lincolnia
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
guest parking
Spacious 2 bdrm/2 full bath condo. in Pinecrest Community. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Lower unit in garden style condos. Convenient to pool and tennis courts. Reserved parking space and plenty of guest parking. Walking path and adjacent to 9 hole golf course. Inside the Beltway - minutes from 395 and 495. On bus line to Pentagon Metro. 8 miles to Pentagon. Close to shops & restaurants! Landlord to install new carpeting before new tenant moves in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
