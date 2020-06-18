6603 JUPITER HILLS CIRCLE

Amenities

Cozy and convenient, this 2BR/2BA unit in The Pinecrest community is sure to please! Featuring an updated kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, & ceramic tile floor. The master suite offers a double vanity with granite counter, frameless glass shower door, glass tile accents, a walk-in closet, & second closet. The bright living room offers large windows, a fireplace, and sliding glass door that leads to the private balcony. Community amenities abound -- pool, hot tub, tennis courts, jogging trails, two ponds with gazebos, & tot lots. Fairfax County's Pinecrest Golf Course, Thomas Jefferson HS for Science and Technology, Forest Hollow Swim Club, Green Spring Gardens (Botanical Gardens) and Mason District off-leash dog park are all located less than a mile away. Also conveniently located to I-395, I-495, other major roadways, shops & restaurants. The bus service on Little River Turnpike and Minor Ln runs to the Pentagon (w/ Metro rail service). *Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout!*