6585 CYPRESS POINT RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Welcome to 6585 Cypress Point Road, a fantastic end-unit townhome located in desirable Pinecrest. This home features newer carpet, a bright eat-in kitchen with matching appliances and lots of oversized windows allowing tons of natural light. Relax on the spacious deck located just off the kitchen or by the cozy fireplace in the living room. Upstairs, you'll find two master bedrooms each with a master bath and lots of closet space. On the lower level there is a rec room, full bath and a door leading to the fully-fenced-in backyard. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including tennis courts, playgrounds, jogging/walking paths and easy walk to Green Spring Gardens Park, cafes and restaurants. It~s location has easy access to I-395/495, commuter buses to Pentagon Metro, and lots of shopping!