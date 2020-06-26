All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

6585 CYPRESS POINT RD

6585 Cypress Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

6585 Cypress Point Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Welcome to 6585 Cypress Point Road, a fantastic end-unit townhome located in desirable Pinecrest. This home features newer carpet, a bright eat-in kitchen with matching appliances and lots of oversized windows allowing tons of natural light. Relax on the spacious deck located just off the kitchen or by the cozy fireplace in the living room. Upstairs, you'll find two master bedrooms each with a master bath and lots of closet space. On the lower level there is a rec room, full bath and a door leading to the fully-fenced-in backyard. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including tennis courts, playgrounds, jogging/walking paths and easy walk to Green Spring Gardens Park, cafes and restaurants. It~s location has easy access to I-395/495, commuter buses to Pentagon Metro, and lots of shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have any available units?
6585 CYPRESS POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have?
Some of 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
6585 CYPRESS POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD offers parking.
Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have a pool?
No, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6585 CYPRESS POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
